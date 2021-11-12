Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNSE)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.37) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.05). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sensei Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of NASDAQ SNSE opened at $8.66 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNSE. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

