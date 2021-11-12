Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,410,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,651 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 1.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 130,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 99,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PBI opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.01 and a beta of 2.54. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.18 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.57 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 150.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 222.25%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.