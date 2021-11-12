PIVX Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. PIVX has a market capitalization of $53.17 million and approximately $829,447.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 67,527,979 coins. PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PIVX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

