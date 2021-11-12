PIXEL Price Reaches $0.0033 on Exchanges (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One PIXEL coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $2,826.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,227.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.38 or 0.01033380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00270816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00273560 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00028294 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003252 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

