PlayFuel (PLF) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.52 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, PlayFuel has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One PlayFuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a market cap of $2.06 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PlayFuel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00053550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00224523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.16 or 0.00090364 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official website is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayFuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlayFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlayFuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.