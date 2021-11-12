Plian (PI) Price Tops $0.0178 on Exchanges

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. In the last week, Plian has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Plian coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Plian has a total market capitalization of $15.44 million and approximately $183,441.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00053082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.42 or 0.00221719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00011118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00090261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 868,863,235 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

