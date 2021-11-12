Plug Power Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a report released on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Plug Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $43.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94. Plug Power has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 185.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

