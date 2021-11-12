Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.360-$1.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.20 million-$138.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.76 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

PLYM opened at $28.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.97. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.97 million, a PE ratio of -30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

