PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $22.51

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.51 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 6101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.84.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Leila Alland sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $117,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $751,781.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,348 shares of company stock worth $5,659,891. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMVP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 88.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,241,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,433 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,643,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,127,000 after purchasing an additional 707,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 34.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,525,000 after purchasing an additional 492,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,664,000 after purchasing an additional 375,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $9,849,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

