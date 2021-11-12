Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will report sales of $97.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $105.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.10 million. Points International reported sales of $56.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full year sales of $358.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $343.80 million to $372.73 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $423.90 million, with estimates ranging from $412.80 million to $435.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Points International had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Points International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International makes up approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

PCOM opened at $16.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $245.96 million, a P/E ratio of -56.76 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. Points International has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

