PolkaFoundry Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be bought for $1.60 or 0.00002527 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PolkaFoundry has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. PolkaFoundry has a market cap of $54.91 million and approximately $861,112.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaFoundry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00052820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.89 or 0.00225991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000543 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00089616 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,360,447 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaFoundry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolkaFoundry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaFoundry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaFoundry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.