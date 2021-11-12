Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Given New C$51.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$51.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of PBKOF traded down $8.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of $19.74 and a 52-week high of $53.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.20 and its 200 day moving average is $41.57.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

