PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Issues Earnings Results

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.

Shares of PYPD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. 31,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,318. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PolyPid in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PolyPid by 153.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 34,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PolyPid by 12.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PolyPid in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Company Profile

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

