PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Issues Earnings Results

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS.
Shares of PYPD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. 31,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,318. The stock has a market cap of $130.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. PolyPid has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $16.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on PolyPid in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PolyPid in a research report on Monday, October 11th.
PolyPid Company Profile
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
