PolypuX 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3,270.00 (PUX)

PolypuX (CURRENCY:PUX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One PolypuX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolypuX has a total market capitalization of $47,020.66 and $3,270.00 worth of PolypuX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolypuX has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,910,711% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,816.47 or 0.81015621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00071994 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00071998 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00098896 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.28 or 0.07159746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,326.04 or 0.99010959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About PolypuX

PolypuX launched on April 24th, 2019. PolypuX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. PolypuX’s official Twitter account is @pukkamex . PolypuX’s official website is www.polypux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “pukkamex is a crypto trading platform offering leverage up to 100x. pukkamex's copy trading feature allows users to copy top traders from the leader board in return for a percentage share of the profit they made. pukkamex also supports multiple languages including Arabic and English and offers a wide range of derivatives for day traders, investors and hedgers. And last but definitely not least, pukkamex shares 25% of its gross revenue that is distributed to PUX holders every Sunday at 12:00 GMT via smart contract. Visit www.pukkamex.com to learn more. “

PolypuX Coin Trading

