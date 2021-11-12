PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.77 million and $11,233.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,227.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,582.96 or 0.07248339 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.56 or 0.00404196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.38 or 0.01033380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00086632 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.80 or 0.00407725 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.23 or 0.00270816 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.97 or 0.00273560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00004942 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,999,354 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

