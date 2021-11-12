PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.29

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.29 and traded as high as C$15.61. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$15.47, with a volume of 214,967 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PrairieSky Royalty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.78.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.