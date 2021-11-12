Presidio Management Group X. Ll Sells 34,000 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) major shareholder Presidio Management Group X. Ll sold 34,000 shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $354,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of EFTR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.09. 106,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,314. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $8.33 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EFTR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

