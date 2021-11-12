Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,847,330 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 50,538 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.38% of Performance Food Group worth $89,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,177 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,505. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PFGC stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average of $48.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 165.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $41.12 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.