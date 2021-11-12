Pro-Dex (PDEX) & The Competition Financial Comparison

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ: PDEX) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Pro-Dex to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pro-Dex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pro-Dex 11.70% 21.60% 11.72% Pro-Dex Competitors -574.50% -81.15% -17.20%

Pro-Dex has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pro-Dex’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pro-Dex and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pro-Dex $38.03 million $4.45 million 22.08 Pro-Dex Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million 26.90

Pro-Dex’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Pro-Dex. Pro-Dex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.5% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Pro-Dex shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pro-Dex and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pro-Dex 0 0 0 0 N/A Pro-Dex Competitors 986 4128 7501 202 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 19.37%. Given Pro-Dex’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pro-Dex has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Pro-Dex competitors beat Pro-Dex on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc. engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches. The company was founded on January 26, 1994 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

