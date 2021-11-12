Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Announces Earnings Results

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PCSA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.94. 43,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,073. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Processa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,502 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Processa Pharmaceuticals worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.