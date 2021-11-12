Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Trading Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN)’s share price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 73,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.95.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur Lee Rosenthal purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$20.39 per share, with a total value of C$132,561.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$132,561.86.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.