PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,237 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of PROG worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 224.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 55.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter valued at $231,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. PROG’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

