Project Pai One Day Volume Reaches $599,829.00 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. Project Pai has a total market cap of $22.41 million and approximately $599,829.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.73 or 0.00102372 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00017814 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,784,396,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,581,305,199 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

