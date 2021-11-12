ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $94.29

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $94.29, but opened at $91.70. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $92.92, with a volume of 509 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 38.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter worth about $130,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.