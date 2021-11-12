ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Trading Down 5.3%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.26 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 1,110,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,126,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $879,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the third quarter worth $6,595,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

