ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR: PSM):

11/9/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €11.30 ($13.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/5/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €18.50 ($21.76) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/5/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/4/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/4/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

11/3/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €26.00 ($30.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/1/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/21/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €22.00 ($25.88) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/19/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €20.00 ($23.53) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/8/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €19.50 ($22.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

9/21/2021 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €17.70 ($20.82) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €14.98 ($17.62) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €16.48. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1 year low of €11.01 ($12.95) and a 1 year high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat1 Media SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat1 Media SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.