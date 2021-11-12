Prosper Price Hits $1.77 on Top Exchanges (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Prosper has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $1.77 or 0.00002761 BTC on exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $7.91 million and $2.34 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Prosper

Prosper (PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

