Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Proterra updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PTRA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.22. 2,929,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,151,323. The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.38. Proterra has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Proterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 22.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTRA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Proterra in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Proterra Company Profile

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

