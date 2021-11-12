ProtoKinetix (OTCMKTS:PKTX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

ProtoKinetix, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:PKTX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.09. ProtoKinetix shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 19,500 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.14.

ProtoKinetix Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKTX)

Protokinetix, Inc is a research and development stage biotechnology company, which engages in the scientific medical research of anti-aging glycoproteins. The company was founded by Grant Young on December 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

