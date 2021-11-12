Proton 1-Day Volume Reaches $39.91 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, Proton has traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $325.74 million and approximately $39.91 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00224855 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00011090 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00089612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,279,202,171 coins and its circulating supply is 8,418,920,779 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

