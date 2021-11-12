Provident Financial plc to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Provident Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Provident Financial stock opened at $4.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

