Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,271 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of PDC Energy worth $9,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,968,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 65.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,594 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 54.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after buying an additional 598,367 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.32 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $56,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,959 shares of company stock worth $1,243,814 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

