Prudential Financial Inc. Has $8.78 Million Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,419 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $8,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $81.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.30. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.83 and a 1 year high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

In related news, CFO Mardi Dier sold 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $264,662.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $29,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock worth $1,610,504. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

