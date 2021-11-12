Prudential Financial Inc. Has $8.81 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,454 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Assurant worth $8,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Assurant by 1,095.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ stock opened at $160.42 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.55 and a fifty-two week high of $172.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.80 and a 200-day moving average of $160.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.