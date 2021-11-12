Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46,539 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sealed Air worth $8,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Sealed Air by 251.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sealed Air by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 28,392 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

NYSE:SEE opened at $64.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.33. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $64.91.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

SEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

See Also: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.