Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,383 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Penn National Gaming worth $9,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 1.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PENN. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock.

Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.18.

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $58.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 2.45. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.87.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penn National Gaming news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $11,459,928.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

