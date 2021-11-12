Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of People’s United Financial worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,125,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 9.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,265,000 after purchasing an additional 19,680 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 266.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 82,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 60,222 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PBCT shares. TheStreet cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.15 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

PBCT opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.13. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $19.62.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $470.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.71%.

People's United Financial Profile

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

