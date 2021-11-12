Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,462.60

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,462.60 ($19.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,513.50 ($19.77). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,499.50 ($19.59), with a volume of 2,840,454 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on Prudential in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,758 ($22.97) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,692.56 ($22.11).

Get Prudential alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,473.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,462.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £41.18 billion and a PE ratio of -21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.