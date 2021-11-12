Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prysmian in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.12.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRYMY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.09. 24,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,600. Prysmian has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.98.

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

