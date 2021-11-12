Public Index Network (PIN) Hits Market Cap of $5.82 Million

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $5.82 million and $5,012.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 68,918,064% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79853182 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00071660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00072110 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00098410 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,587.51 or 0.07204011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,895.39 or 1.00338224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

