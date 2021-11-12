Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.70

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.70 and traded as low as $30.66. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel shares last traded at $30.74, with a volume of 47,913 shares changing hands.

Separately, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

