Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $10,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 26.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 233.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth approximately $391,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE ANTM traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $434.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.54. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $286.04 and a one year high of $439.90. The company has a market cap of $105.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.37 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ANTM shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

Read More: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.