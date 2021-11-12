Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $13.95 Million Stock Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,674,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,555 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 4.11% of Harvard Bioscience worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 10.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 29,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 43.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 48.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

NASDAQ:HBIO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.70. 5 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,682. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $8.75. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 million, a P/E ratio of -154.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.