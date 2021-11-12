Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $15.01 Million Holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 537,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,725 shares during the period. HealthStream comprises 0.8% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 1.70% of HealthStream worth $15,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSTM. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 201,344 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,492,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 614,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,182,000 after acquiring an additional 134,828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 48,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 41,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In related news, Director Tate Deborah Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $30,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,472.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HealthStream stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $27.07. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,329. HealthStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.46 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.38 million, a PE ratio of 117.70, a PEG ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.34.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

