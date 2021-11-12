Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $22.05 Million Stock Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 625,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,514 shares during the period. Franchise Group comprises about 1.2% of Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.55% of Franchise Group worth $22,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRG. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Franchise Group by 98.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 73.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Franchise Group by 80.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,298 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Franchise Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Franchise Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 157,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.50. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,315. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.28 and a 12-month high of $46.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRG. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

