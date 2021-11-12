Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,341,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $690,390,000 after purchasing an additional 27,457 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Accenture by 66.7% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Accenture by 36.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 546,190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $161,011,000 after acquiring an additional 145,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.32.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $367.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,556. The company has a market cap of $232.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $236.89 and a 1 year high of $372.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $342.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total value of $1,984,956.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

