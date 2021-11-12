Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 267 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of AMERCO worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AMERCO by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in AMERCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AMERCO by 122.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after buying an additional 7,351 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMERCO by 50.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $746.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,496. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $392.69 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $693.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $629.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.88.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $13.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.