Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,976 Shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Alamo Group worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALG stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.91. The stock had a trading volume of 48,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,324. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.30. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.17 and a 52-week high of $165.98.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.39). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.64%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 2,817 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $443,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald A. Robinson sold 576 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $86,630.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,507 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,395 in the last 90 days. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

