Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Trims Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.07 on Friday, hitting $258.08. 16,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,261. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $158.64 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.86.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

