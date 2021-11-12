Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Hits Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $2.61 million and $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.90 or 0.00015502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,369,999% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79589847 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00072367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.24 or 0.00072371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00098413 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,607.16 or 0.07211004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,904.93 or 1.00022258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 263,856 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.